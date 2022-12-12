Nintendo Switch No. 2 hardware in Nov. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 2 console in Nov. 2022 at U.S. retail.

For the month, the Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 2 console in dollar and unit sales.

Cumulative Nintendo Switch sales in Japan have exceeded 26 million units in the region.

In the second quarter, Nintendo operating profit totaled $809 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch sold 3.25 million units in the quarter, down 15 percent from one year ago. The company cited semiconductor supply constraints for the decrease. Q2 software sales totaled 54 million units.

The hardware has sold 114.33 million units to date. Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 917.59 units.

The company forecasts 19 million sold this fiscal year.