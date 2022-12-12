Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion to battle this week

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week will release Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is a remaster of the PlayStation Portable exclusive. The action RPG is a prequel to Final Fantasy VII.

The title features SOLDIER 1st Class Zack Flair on his mission to find missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos.

It will be sold Dec. 13.