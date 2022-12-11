PSN PS5, PS4 The Game Awards Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude The Game Awards Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 67 percent.

Discounted titles include NBA 2K23, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, TUNIC, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Demon’s Souls, and The King of Fighters XV Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Dec. 12.