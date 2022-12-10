Blue Protocol to trek PS5, Xbox, PC

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and Amazon Games this week announced Blue Protocol, a free-to-play multiplayer online RPG to be released to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the PC.

Blue Protocol will include an action-based combat system for five classes, each with unique skills and damage multipliers.

Online options will include Dungeon, Raid or Mission in Solo, Matchmaking and Recruiting Parties.

The final game will feature character and combat customization.

It will be released in the second half of 2023.