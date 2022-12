Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition, The Division, Batman: Arkham Knight, Back 4 Blood, Binary Domain, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Lost Planet 2, Mega Man 11, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Resident Evil Code: Veronica X, and Zone of the Enders HD Collection.

The sale ends Dec. 13.