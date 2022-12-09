Elden Ring version 1.08 deploys

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. this week released Elden Ring version 1.08 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC.

The update includes a brand new PvP multiplayer game in which up to six players can compete in 1v1, 3v3 and free-for-all Colosseum battles.

In addition, the update includes general balance adjustments.

Developed by FromSoftware and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Elden Ring is an action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls) and George R. R. Martin (A Song of Ice and Fire).

The title includes third-person melee combat against foes small and large.

In the Land Between, an open world of friends and foes can be explored on land or below in dungeons. The world map will expand when users acquire Map Fragments. In addition to traditional third-person weapon and magic combat, users can summons spirits to aid in battle.

The final game includes co-op, PvP, and invasions.