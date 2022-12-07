Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops Booster Course Pass DLC Wave 3

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Booster Course Pass DLC Wave 3 for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch.

Wave 3 contains eight new courses including Peach Gardens, Merry Mountain, London Loop, and Rainbow Road.

In addition, the DLC includes the Rock Cup and Moon Cup with classic courses from Wii, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, and Nintendo 3DS titles.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership includes access to the Booster Course Pass DLC at no extra cost.

The Booster Course Pass DLC includes a total of 48 remastered courses released in six waves.

It is sold at $24.99.