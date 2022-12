Famitsu this month said Sony Corp.’s God of War Ragnarök for PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27, God of War Ragnarök sold 3,730 units to rank at No. 13 in the region.

God of War Ragnarök is a third-person action adventure sequel to God of War.

The title includes Kratos and his son Atreus after the death of Baldur.