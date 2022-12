Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Splatoon 3 for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest domestic retail data.

Between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27, Splatoon 3 ranked as the No. 2 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

Splatoon 3 includes 4v4 Turf War battles in both new and returning stages, a new single-player campaign, and the next version of the Salmon Run co-op mode.