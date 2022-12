Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the LEGO Franchise Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and LEGO The Hobbit.

The sale ends Dec. 5.