Sony Corp. this week is holding the Indies Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Medieval Dynasty, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Deluxe Edition, Death’s Door, GigaBash, Outlast 2, The Medium, Hellpoint, and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin.

The sale ends Dec. 21.