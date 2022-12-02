Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ver. 1.1.0 deploys

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ver. 1.1.0 update.

Ver. 1.1.0 includes Season 1 of Ranked Battles, music fix during battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path, and select bug fixes.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the first open-world RPGs in the franchise.

The titles include trademark battles and training, two new professors, and new starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Legendary Pokémon include Koraidon and Miraidon.

The final game includes multiplayer functionality for up to four users to train, battle, and explore with other players.