Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month will conclude the Cyber Deals Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Kirby Star Allies, Mario Tennis Aces, Castlevania Advance Collection and Capcom Fighting Collection.

The sale ends Dec. 4.