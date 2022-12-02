Monster Hunter Rise to trek PS5, PS4, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Monster Hunter Rise to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass Jan. 20, 2023.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will support 4K/60FPS fidelity and 3D Audio.

Monster Hunter Rise for is an action RPG that includes the option to scale structures, connected combat areas with no load times, and co-op functionality for to four users.

The final game includes weapon and armor crafting and a canine companion option.

It was released to Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch Mar. 26, 2021.