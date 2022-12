Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Tactics Ogre Reborn for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20, Tactics Ogre Reborn sold 7,687 units to rank at No. 5 for the period.

Tactics Ogre Reborn is a turn-based strategy title based on the 2010 release to include updated game design, improved graphics and sound, and fully-voiced cutscenes.