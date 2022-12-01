PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN Dec. 2022 games previewed

December 1, 2022

Sony Corp. this week previewed PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Dec. 2022 include Divine Knockout Founder’s Edition (PS5, PS4), Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4), and Biomutant (PS4).

Titles will be available between Dec. 6 to Jan. 2, 2023.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.


