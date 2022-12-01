Pokémon Scarlet No. 6, Violet No. 3 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ranked as top-selling titles in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Nov. 26, Pokémon Scarlet ranked at No. 6 and Pokémon Violet ranked at No. 3 boxed software sales in the All Formats Chart.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the first open-world RPGs in the franchise.

The titles include trademark battles and training, two new professors, and new starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Legendary Pokémon include Koraidon and Miraidon.

The final game includes multiplayer functionality for up to four users to train, battle, and explore with other players.

The titles have sold 10 million units at global retail.