Microsoft Corp. this month previewed Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Dec. 2022.

In Dec. 2022, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will offer Colt Canyon Dec. 1st to the 31st and Bladed Fury from Dec. 16th to Jan. 15th.

Colt Canyon is a 2D pixel art shooter. It includes 100 different weapons and optional Permadeath.

Bladed Fury is a 2D action title that includes quick melee combat and parry options.