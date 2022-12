Famitsu this month said Sega Corp.’s Sonic Frontiers for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20, Sonic Frontiers sold 5,837 units to rank at No. 10 in the period.

Sonic Frontiers is a third-person action adventure title that will include open zone platforming across five massive islands.

The final game includes an all-new battle system and skill tree upgrades.