Sony Corp. this week is holding the End of the Year Deals promotion for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition, NHL 23 X-Factor Edition, Far Cry 6, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition, Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition, Tekken 7 – Definitive Edition, F1 22 Champions Edition, and Resident Evil Triple Pack.

The sale ends Dec. 21.