Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Cyber Monday Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 67 percent off.

Discounted titles include Gotham Knights, FIFA 23, Deathloop, PGA Tour 2K23, The DioField Chronicle, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Battlefield 2042, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The sale ends Nov. 30.