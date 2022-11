Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Ubisoft Cyber Deals Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition, and Rabbids: Party of Legends.

The sale ends Dec. 4.