Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘Cyber Monday Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software and peripherals.

Advertised products include Elden Ring, Sonic Frontiers, NBA 2K23, FIFA 23, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gotham Knights, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Persona 5 Royal.

The sale ends Nov. 28.