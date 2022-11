Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month will conclude the Black Friday Sale for the Nintendo Switch at U.S. retail.

The sale discounts select physical games at brick and mortar stores.

Discounted titles include Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Mario Party Superstars, Bravely Default II, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Party Superstars.

The sale ends Nov. 27.