MacBook Air price cut to $799 in Black Friday Sale

November 26, 2022

Retailer Amazon.com this week price cut Apple Inc.’s MacBook Air based on the company’s M1 processor.

This week the MacBook Air M1 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD SKU sells at $799.99, $200 off the $999.00 MSRP.

The MacBook Air M1 base model includes a 13.3-inch LED display, M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, 8GB unified RAM, two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID sensor.

The M1 is an 8-core CPU built using 5-nanometer process technology for up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, up to 15x faster machine learning, ad up to 2x longer battery life when compared to previous-generation Macs.


