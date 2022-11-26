Best Buy PC Gaming Black Friday Sale to conclude

November 26, 2022

Best Buy Co., Inc. this month will conclude the PC Gaming Black Friday Sale.

The sale discounts select desktops, laptops, monitors, and peripherals.

Discounted products include the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey 240Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor, Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch Ryzen 5 5600 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, ASUS TUF 23.8-inch FHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor, Astro Gaming A10 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset, and the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset.

The sale ends Nov. 27.


