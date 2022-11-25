PSN 12-Month Membership price cut 25 percent

Sony Corp. this week price cut PlayStation Network 12-Month Memberships by 25 percent in a Black Friday Sale.

This week, customers can save 25 percent off PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium membership plans.

PlayStation Plus Essential includes current PS Plus membership benefits like online multiplayer access, two monthly download titles, and exclusive discounts at $9.99 per month, $24.99 per quarter, or $59.99 per year.

PlayStation Plus Extra adds up to 400 PS5 and PS4 first and third-party titles for download at $14.99 per month, $39.99 per quarter, or $99.99 per year.

Finally, PlayStation Plus Premium adds up to 340 games including PS3 games via cloud streaming, PS, PS2, and PSP titles for streaming and download and time-limited game trials at $17.99 per month, $49.99 per quarter or $119.99 per year.