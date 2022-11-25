Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sell 10M units

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have sold 10 million units in the first three days of release at global retail.

The sales benchmark is the highest global sales level for software on a Nintendo platform in the first three days.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the first open-world RPGs in the franchise.

The titles include trademark battles and training, two new professors, and new starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Legendary Pokémon include Koraidon and Miraidon.

The final game includes multiplayer functionality for up to four users to train, battle, and explore with other players.

It sells at $59.99.