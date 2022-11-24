Target sells Xbox Series S at $249 with $50 Gift Card

Target Corp. this week is selling Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series S at under $250 with a bonus gift card in a new Black Friday initiative.

This week, customers can purchase the Xbox Series S at $249.99 and receive a $50 Target Gift Card at no additional cost.

The Xbox Series S includes an 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU at 3.6Ghz and 3.4Ghz w/ SMT Enabled, AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 Compute Units at 1.565Ghz and 4TFLOPS of GPU power, 10GB GDDR6 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD.

The console is 60 percent smaller than the Xbox Series X, includes a custom 512GB NVME SSD, and is all digital with no optical drive.

Graphics fidelity includes 1440p at up 120FPS, DirectX ray tracing, Variable Refresh Rate, Variable Rate Shading. 4K streaming media playback and 4K upscaling for games.