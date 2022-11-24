Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Black Friday Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘Black Friday Deals Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select video game software and peripherals.

Advertised products include Elden Ring, Sonic Frontiers, Far Cry 6, NBA 2K23, FIFA 23, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gotham Knights, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Persona 5 Royal.

The sale ends Nov. 28.