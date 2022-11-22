Harvestella No. 12 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Harvestella for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, Harvestella sold 6,717 units to rank as the No. 12 best-selling software in the region.

Harvestella is a life-simulation RPG that combines farming and fighting amid Quietus, a season of death that threatens the land.

The final game includes farming, crafting, multiple jobs, and action-based combat.