Halo Infinite No. 13 Most Played Xbox title post Winter Update

Microsoft Corp. this week said Halo Infinite ranked as a Most Played Xbox title post release of the Winter Update.

This week, Halo Infinite ranked as the No. 13 Most Played Xbox title.

The Winter Update includes Campaign Network Co-op, Forge Beta, Mission Replay, Match XP Beta, new Achievements, free 30-tier Battle Pass and new maps.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

In Halo Infinite, The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of Zeta Halo. Users will have an open world map and can choose objectives to complete in an order of their choosing. In addition, weapons can be upgraded with Spartan Cores.

Halo Infinite Echoes Within Season 3 will launch in Mar. 2023.