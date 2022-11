Sony Corp. this week will conclude the November Savings Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 65 percent.

Discounted titles include NBA 2K23, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Madden NFL 23, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Scarlet Nexus, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Tales of Arise, Lost Judgment, Rainbow Six Extraction, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition.

The sale ends Nov. 18.