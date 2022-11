Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the first open-world RPGs in the franchise.

The titles include trademark battles and training, two new professors, and new starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Legendary Pokémon include Koraidon and Miraidon.

The final game includes multiplayer functionality for up to four users to train, battle, and explore.

It sells at $59.99.