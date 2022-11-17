Xbox Game Pass to drop Battlefield 2042

EA Inc. this month will release Battlefield 2042 for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox to the Xbox Game Pass service.

The launch will coincide with the Season 3 update which will include a new Specialist, new map, and new hardware.

The multiplayer title includes up to 128-player count per match, modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and large-scale battles with dynamic weather, environmental hazards and world events.

Hazard Zone is a high-stakes, squad-based game type.

A total of 10 Specialists from Assault to Support can be customized with a unique Specialty and Trait. New loadout items include a wingsuit.

Final locations include South Korea, Singapore, India, Egypt, Qatar, and Antarctica.