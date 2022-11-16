Star Ocean: The Divine Force No. 13 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Star Ocean: The Divine Force for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network division in Oct.

For the month, Star Ocean: The Divine Force ranked as the No. 13 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Developed by Square Enix and tri-Ace, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is the latest mainline title in the RPG franchise.

The title includes two protagonists, story changes based on choices made, flight traversal, and action-based combat.