Activision Blizzard Inc. this week released Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play battle royale title that includes the all-new Battle Pass, new map Al Mazrah, and DMZ mode.<

The final game includes mantling, diving-to-prone, and swimming mechanics.