NIS America Inc. this week will release Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5.

Developed by Nihon Falcom, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is an action RPG in which Adol must solve the mystery of a cursed island.

The final game includes English and Japanese audio, and in-game text in English and French.

It will be sold Nov. 15.