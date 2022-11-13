PSN holds PS5, PS4 Games Under $20 Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles to under $20.

Discounted titles Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Little Nightmares II, Gran Turismo Sport, Judgment, Far Cry Primal, Among Us, Ghostrunner, Bayonetta, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, The House of the Dead: Remake, Tekken 7, Wreckfest, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, New Gundam Breaker, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising.

The sale ends Nov. 28.