PS4 sells 257 units in Japan Nov. 6 data

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 5 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 257 units between Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 to rank at No. 5 in overall hardware sales.

Q2 operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $284 million, a decline of 49 percent from one year ago.

Q2 revenue in the division totaled $4.88 billion, an increase of 12 percent from the year prior.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 62.5 million software units for the quarter, a decline of 18 percent from the year prior. Digital downloads totaled 63 percent of software sales.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 102 million, down two percent from the year prior. PlayStation Plus users totaled 45.4 million, down from 47.3 million the year prior.