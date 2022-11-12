Nintendo Switch No. 1; Splatoon No. 1 in Nov. 6 Japan sales

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 93,591 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 74,895 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 13,869 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 1,714 units in the period.

Splatoon 3 sold 51,715 units to rank at No. 1 in the period. The title has sold 3.2 million units in the region to date.

Cumulative Nintendo Switch sales in Japan have exceeded 26 million units in the region.

In the second quarter, Nintendo operating profit totaled $809 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch sold 3.25 million units in the quarter, down 15 percent from one year ago. The company cited semiconductor supply constraints for the decrease. Q2 software sales totaled 54 million units.

The hardware has sold 114.33 million units to date. Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 917.59 units.

The company forecasts 19 million sold this fiscal year.