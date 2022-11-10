PS Plus Game Catalog Nov. 2022 previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Nov. 2022.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (PS5, PS4), Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, PS4), Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (PS4), Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4), Kingdom Hearts III (PS4), Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4), Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS5, PS4), Tom Clancy’s The Division (PS4), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4), Chorus (PS5, PS4), What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4), and The Gardens Between (PS5, PS4)..

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include Ratchet & Clank (PS3), Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando (PS3), Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS3), Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3), and Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3).

The titles will be released Nov. 15.