Atlus Inc.’s Person 5 Royal for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One ranked as a Most Played Xbox game in the latest data from the Xbox division.

This week, Persona 5 Royal ranked as the No. 20 Most Played Xbox title.

Persona is a supernatural turn-based RPG franchise that includes dungeon crawling, summoning, and Social Links for character growth.

It was released to Xbox Game Pass in Oct.