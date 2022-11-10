Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II PS5 No. 6 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation ranked as the top software in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II sold 17,710 units to rank as the No. 6 best-selling software in the period.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II contains a Campaign that includes Task Force 141, the Special Ops tactical co-op mode, and Multiplayer for trademark versus competition.

The final game includes a new AI system for new tactical and cover techniques across Campaign and Special Ops.

A new free-to-play battle royale Warzone will be released later this year.