Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Bandai Namco Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 90 percent.

Discounted titles include Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Tekken 7, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, Mr. Driller DrillLand, MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Deluxe Edition, One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition, and Tales of Arise.

The sale ends Nov. 16.