Bayonetta 3 No. 14 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Bayonetta 3 to the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Nov. 5, Bayonetta 3 ranked as the No. 14 top-selling boxed software in the period.

It ranked at No. 3 the week prior.

Bayonetta 3 is a third-person action title in which the Umbra Witch must face a new mysterious evil.

The final game includes signature shooting action, the new Demon Masquerade ability, demon summons, and massive boss fights.