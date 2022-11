Sega Corp. this week will release Sonic Frontiers to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Sonic Frontiers is a third-person action adventure title that will include open zone platforming across five massive islands.

The final game will include an all-new battle system and skill tree upgrades.

It will be sold Nov. 8.