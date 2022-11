GfK Chart-Track this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil Village Gold Edition ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Oct. 29, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition ranked as the No. 24 best-selling boxed software in the period.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition includes the Resident Evil Village main game, Winters’ Expansion additional content, Trauma Pack DLC, and Resident Evil Re: Verse online game.