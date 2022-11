Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Harvest Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Edition, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, MotoGP 19, Rainbow Six Extraction, Trials Fusion, and Wreckfest Complete Edition.

The sale ends Nov. 8.