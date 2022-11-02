PS5 PSVR2 to sell at $549.99

Sony Corp. this week said it will sell the PlayStation VR2 headset for the PlayStation 5 at $549.99.

The standard product will include the PSVR2 headset, PSVR2 Sense controller and stereo headphones.

The PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle will include the PSVR2 headset, PSVR2 Sense controller, stereo headphones, and Horizon Call of the Mountain digital voucher at $599.99.

Finally, the PSVR2 Sense controller charging station will be sold at $49.99.

The hardware will be sold Feb. 22, 2023.

The PSVR2 will include a function button to activate the see-through feature to switch between viewing the user’s surroundings or viewing in-game content.

In addition, users can connect a PS5 HD Camera to broadcast themselves while the PSVR2 is in use.

PSVR2 Sense controllers can be used to scan the room in order to customize a play area for the hardware.

Finally, VR Mode content will be displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR resolution at 90Hz/120Hz frame rate, while Cinematic Mode will output in 1920 x 1080 format at 24/60Hz or 120Hz frame rate.

The PSVR2 headset will include a white rounded chassis that features an adjustable scope, stereo headphone jack, integrated ventilation, and a built-in motor for headset feedback.

The company said the design is slimmer and weighs less than the prior PlayStation VR headset.

The next-gen controller will include left and right analog sticks, face buttons, and triggers.

The controller incorporates technology from the DualSense controller including Adaptive triggers, Haptic feedback, in addition to finger touch detection and tracking.

The next-gen VR system will include enhanced resolution, field of view, tracking and input. It will connect to the PS5 via a single cord.

Game titles include Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR – Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious High, and Zenith: The Last City.